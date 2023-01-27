Alliance with US will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its domestic semiconductor capabilities
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery, forging a powerful alliance that will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
US, Dutch and Japanese officials are set to conclude talks as soon as Friday on a new set of limits to what can be supplied to Chinese companies, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private. Negotiations were ongoing late on Thursday in Washington. There is no plan for a public announcement of restrictions that will likely be just implemented, the people said. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Japan and Netherlands mull chip machine curbs for China firms
Alliance with US will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its domestic semiconductor capabilities
Japan and the Netherlands are poised to join the US in limiting China’s access to advanced semiconductor machinery, forging a powerful alliance that will undercut Beijing’s ambitions to build its own domestic chip capabilities, according to people familiar with the negotiations.
US, Dutch and Japanese officials are set to conclude talks as soon as Friday on a new set of limits to what can be supplied to Chinese companies, the people said, asking not to be named because the talks are private. Negotiations were ongoing late on Thursday in Washington. There is no plan for a public announcement of restrictions that will likely be just implemented, the people said. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.