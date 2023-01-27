‘ChatGPT kind of started an arms race and Nvidia is far and away the leader,’ one analyst says
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is pushing Ghana’s cash-strapped government to stop borrowing from its central bank, according to people familiar with the matter.
The IMF wants the two entities to sign a commitment to zero-financing, said the people who asked not to be identified because they are not authorised to speak publicly on the matter. The accord is a condition Ghana is required to meet in order to secure final approval for a $3bn IMF bailout, one of the people said...
Ghana told to stop borrowing from central bank, to secure IMF bailout
Ghana has been been locked out of international capital markets since borrowing costs surged in 2022 on investor concern about the state its public finances
