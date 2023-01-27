Distant ecosystems essential to regulating the Earth’s climate are more closely connected than previously thought, new research has found
Trees set ablaze in Brazil’s Amazon rainforest could contribute to melting glaciers in the Himalayas and Antarctica because distant ecosystems essential to regulating the Earth’s climate are more closely connected than previously thought, new research has found.
Scientists have discovered a new atmospheric pathway that originates in the Amazon, runs along the South Atlantic, then across East Africa and the Middle East until it reaches central Asia, according to a paper published this month in Nature Climate Change. That connection, which stretches 20,000km across the globe, means that when the Amazon warms, so does the Tibetan Plateau, whereas the more it rains in the Amazon, the less it rains in Tibet...
Burning trees in the Amazon may contribute to melting Himalayan glaciers
Distant ecosystems essential to regulating the Earth’s climate are more closely connected than previously thought, new research has found
