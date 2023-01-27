The new year has started poorly for Adani shares that were among the best performers in Asia in 2022
Shares of Adani Group’s companies have lost almost $45bn (R776bn) in market value in less than two sessions, as a sell-off sparked by US short seller Hindenburg Research’s scathing report deepened on Friday.
The rout is putting pressure on billionaire Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest man, as it erodes his net worth and threatens to sour investor sentiment towards the $2.5bn (R43bn) share sale by his flagship firm Adani Enterprises . That’s India’s biggest-ever primary follow-on public offering...
Adani Group share rout deepens
