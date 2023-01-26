News

US economy slows less than expected in the fourth quarter

Personal consumption, the biggest part of the US economy, climbs at a less-than-forecast 2.1% pace

26 January 2023 - 17:22 Augusta Saraiva

The US economy slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday, though an extended salvo of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes is seen jeopardising growth prospects this year.

GDP increased at a 2.9% annualised rate in final three months of 2022 after a 3.2% gain in the third quarter, the commerce department’s initial estimate showed on Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, climbed at a less-than-forecast 2.1% pace...

