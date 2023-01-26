Latest data is consistent with forecasts that the Fed will slow rates hikes next week
The US economy slowed less than expected in the fourth quarter, data showed on Thursday, though an extended salvo of Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes is seen jeopardising growth prospects this year.
GDP increased at a 2.9% annualised rate in final three months of 2022 after a 3.2% gain in the third quarter, the commerce department’s initial estimate showed on Thursday. Personal consumption, the biggest part of the economy, climbed at a less-than-forecast 2.1% pace...
US economy slows less than expected in the fourth quarter
Personal consumption, the biggest part of the US economy, climbs at a less-than-forecast 2.1% pace
