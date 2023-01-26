Low pay and understaffing in the social-care sector may worsen chronic problems at a time when the ageing population needs more care than ever
Many UK social-care workers are unlawfully paid less than the minimum wage once their travel costs are included and would earn more at supermarkets Aldi and Lidl, a new report on the sector found.
Low pay and understaffing are likely to worsen already chronic problems in the social-care sector at a time when the population is ageing and more in need of care than ever, the Resolution Foundation warned in its report, Who Cares?..
UK care workers paid less than minimum wage; earn more at supermarkets
