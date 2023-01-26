A more market-driven currency may help Pakistan win much-needed loans from the IMF
Pakistan’s currency tumbled to a record low as the crisis-stricken government relaxed its grip to win much-needed loans from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
With $6.5bn of IMF lending stalled and a debt default on the horizon, the decline in the currency indicates Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s resolve in winning approval for the much-needed funds. The central bank this week also raised interest rates to a 24-year high to fight surging prices...
Pakistan rupee slides the most in at least two decades
Local currency fall nearly 10% after money exchange companies dropped limit on the dollar-rupee rate
