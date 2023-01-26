Latest data is consistent with forecasts that the Fed will slow rates hikes next week
Donald Trump’s reinstated Facebook and Instagram accounts could prove to be the accelerant he needs as he tries to spark Republican enthusiasm around his listless 2024 White House comeback bid.
It’s not just that the former president can once again rally the 34-million followers on Facebook and 23-million on Instagram he had before his suspension in 2021. More importantly, his campaign will be able to buy ads again to raise funds with direct appeals or by capturing users’ contact information to solicit them directly. ..
Meta to reinstate Trump on Facebook, but with new ‘guardrails’
Former president’s reinstatement means his campaign can buy ads again on the social media platform that could help boost his flagging 2024 White House comeback bid
