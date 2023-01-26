Investors in Adani Group’s bonds run for exits

Sell-off tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani intensifies after Hindenburg Research accusations of stock manipulation and accounting fraud
A sell-off in dollar bonds tied to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani intensified on Thursday as a short seller’s accusation of stock manipulation and accounting fraud revived concerns about the conglomerate’s debt woes.
At least eight notes issued by Adani Group companies were indicated lower in the afternoon in Hong Kong, with losses from 0.3c to about 5c on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled prices show. The declines, which started on Wednesday, came after Nathan Anderson’s Hindenburg Research said it has taken a short position via US-traded notes and derivative instruments traded outside India...
