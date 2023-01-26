Situation may worsen in the years to come as power supply remains unreliable, precious metals company says
SA’s worst ever power blackouts are threatening platinum and palladium supplies at Impala Platinum, now and in the years ahead.
Outages in 2022 curbed output of the metals, and the power crisis that’s crimping the economy has worsened in recent months. The nation’s production of platinum group metals is likely to fall this year, Implats said...
Implats warns on platinum and palladium supply as power cuts persist
