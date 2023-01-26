The climate of economic uncertainty is limiting appetite for private equity investments
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Over the past few years, Nathan Anderson has made a name with analysis that sends stocks sinking.
Now the activist short seller behind Hindenburg Research is going after his biggest game yet — what Hindenburg is calling, with characteristic chutzpah, “The Largest Con in Corporate History’.’..
Hindenburg Research sets sights on Adani, ‘the biggest con’
