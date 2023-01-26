Demand rises for good CFOs as companies grapple with inflation and higher rates
Chemical maker Dow said on Thursday it planned to cut about 2,000 jobs to achieve about $1bn in savings, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives up the cost of raw materials.
The company said it will shut down certain operations, “particularly in Europe”, in response to the challenges. Dow is also reducing purchases of raw materials and seeking to cut logistics and utilities costs, according to a statement Thursday...
Chemical maker Dow to cut 2,000 jobs amid costs crunch
The company says it will shut down some operation in Europe as well as higher energy and raw material cost bite
