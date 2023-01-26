Young people unable to afford housing turn to expensive brands to treat themselves
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
British farmers will be able to claim payments for sustainable practices such as looking after hedgerows as part of an overhaul of the post-Brexit agriculture sector.
The UK’s exit from the EU allowed it to leave the bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy, where farmers get payments based on the land they work. British farmers were hit by high costs related to the pandemic and Brexit...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
British farmers subsidised for sustainable practices
Soil Association says government needs to do more to help farmers make changes and shift to greener practices
British farmers will be able to claim payments for sustainable practices such as looking after hedgerows as part of an overhaul of the post-Brexit agriculture sector.
The UK’s exit from the EU allowed it to leave the bloc’s Common Agricultural Policy, where farmers get payments based on the land they work. British farmers were hit by high costs related to the pandemic and Brexit...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.