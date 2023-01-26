The climate of economic uncertainty is limiting appetite for private equity investments
One year after Blackstone CEO Steve Schwarzman told investors the firm would reach $1-trillion in assets under management in 2022, it’s shy of that mark.
The world’s largest alternative asset manager commanded $975bn at the end of last year, up from $951bn in the prior quarter but short of the milestone its senior leaders once thought was just around the corner. The target was originally set for 2026, but was accelerated amid a market boom...
Blackstone falls short of its $1-trillion ambition
The climate of economic uncertainty is limiting appetite for private equity investments
