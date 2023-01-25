Redinel Korfuzi accessed confidential inside information while working at Janus to enable ‘timely and profitable’ trading in 49 companies, says Financial Conduct Authority
UK charges former Janus analyst with insider trading
Redinel Korfuzi accessed confidential inside information while working at Janus to enable ‘timely and profitable’ trading in 49 companies, says Financial Conduct Authority
An former analyst at asset manager Janus Henderson Group and four other individuals were charged with a £1.5m ($1.8m) conspiracy to commit insider dealing and money laundering by UK financial prosecutors.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Redinel Korfuzi accessed confidential inside information in his while working at Janus Henderson to enable “timely and profitable” trading in 49 companies. Korfuzi and the other individuals all indicated that they plan to plead not guilty, the FCA said Wednesday...
