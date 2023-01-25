News

Twitter hit with lawsuit over antisemitic posts

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 16:25 Agatha Cantrill and Karin Matussek

Twitter was hit by a lawsuit in Germany by an anti-hate speech organisation and a European group of Jewish students in a bid to force the platform to remove antisemitic content. 

HateAid and the European Union of Jewish Students filed the suit against Twitter to require the platform to clarify basic obligations when moderating criminal content, according to a statement on Wednesday. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.