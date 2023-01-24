News

Rupert Murdoch drops plan to merge Fox and News Corp, after objections

The move had widely been seen as a way for Lachlan Murdoch to cement his control over the family media empire

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 17:38 Christopher Palmeri and Liana Baker

Rupert Murdoch says he is abandoning plans to explore a merger of Fox and News Corp, two media companies he controls, after investors pushed back on the deal.

Fox said on Tuesday that it had received a letter from Murdoch saying that he and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox, had determined a combination was “not optimal” for the shareholders at this time. News Corp issued a similar release. Special committees of the boards that were examining the merger have been dissolved. ..

