Rupert Murdoch says he is abandoning plans to explore a merger of Fox and News Corp, two media companies he controls, after investors pushed back on the deal.
Fox said on Tuesday that it had received a letter from Murdoch saying that he and his son, Lachlan Murdoch, the CEO of Fox, had determined a combination was “not optimal” for the shareholders at this time. News Corp issued a similar release. Special committees of the boards that were examining the merger have been dissolved. ..
Rupert Murdoch drops plan to merge Fox and News Corp, after objections
The move had widely been seen as a way for Lachlan Murdoch to cement his control over the family media empire
