India’s Adani Group slumps after US investor flags fraud

Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft

25 January 2023 - 12:32 Chris Kay and Abhishek Vishnoi

Shares in Adani Group companies fell after US investor Hindenburg Research said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.

Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropped as much as 3.7% and 7.3% respectively on Wednesday despite relatively small free-floats after Hindenburg, an US-based investment research firm that specialises in activist short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of corporate malpractice after a two-year investigation into the tycoon’s companies. ..

