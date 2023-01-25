Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
With the pandemic and ongoing cost-of-living crisis putting pressure on employees, a slice of cake at work can help lift spirits and boost morale
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Shares in Adani Group companies fell after US investor Hindenburg Research said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropped as much as 3.7% and 7.3% respectively on Wednesday despite relatively small free-floats after Hindenburg, an US-based investment research firm that specialises in activist short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of corporate malpractice after a two-year investigation into the tycoon’s companies. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
India’s Adani Group slumps after US investor flags fraud
Hindenburg Research says Asia’s richest person is using his companies to facilitate corruption, money laundering and theft
Shares in Adani Group companies fell after US investor Hindenburg Research said it was shorting the empire’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest man of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.
Billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone dropped as much as 3.7% and 7.3% respectively on Wednesday despite relatively small free-floats after Hindenburg, an US-based investment research firm that specialises in activist short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of corporate malpractice after a two-year investigation into the tycoon’s companies. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.