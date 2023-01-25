News

India raises $1bn in maiden green bond

The world’s third-biggest carbon polluter joins green bond club to raise funds for renewable energy projects and extreme weather defences

BL Premium
25 January 2023 - 17:14 Ronojoy Mazumdar

India’s maiden sovereign green bond issuance fetched a better-than-expected yield as the government takes baby steps to raise funds for its transition to cleaner energy at affordable rates. 

The government sold 80-billion rupees ($1bn) of securities, including 40-billion rupees each of 10-year and 5-year notes, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. The 10-year bond got priced at a coupon of 7.29%, six basis points lower than similar maturity sovereign debt, and compared with a 7.31% estimate in a Bloomberg survey. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.