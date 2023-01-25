Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Today’s rules rely too much on companies to judge the chances of allergens being present in food
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
India’s maiden sovereign green bond issuance fetched a better-than-expected yield as the government takes baby steps to raise funds for its transition to cleaner energy at affordable rates.
The government sold 80-billion rupees ($1bn) of securities, including 40-billion rupees each of 10-year and 5-year notes, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. The 10-year bond got priced at a coupon of 7.29%, six basis points lower than similar maturity sovereign debt, and compared with a 7.31% estimate in a Bloomberg survey. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
India raises $1bn in maiden green bond
The world’s third-biggest carbon polluter joins green bond club to raise funds for renewable energy projects and extreme weather defences
India’s maiden sovereign green bond issuance fetched a better-than-expected yield as the government takes baby steps to raise funds for its transition to cleaner energy at affordable rates.
The government sold 80-billion rupees ($1bn) of securities, including 40-billion rupees each of 10-year and 5-year notes, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Wednesday. The 10-year bond got priced at a coupon of 7.29%, six basis points lower than similar maturity sovereign debt, and compared with a 7.31% estimate in a Bloomberg survey. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.