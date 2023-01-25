Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Elephants’ preference for tasty leaves and large sweet fruits is helping mitigate global warming, according to new research that shows the importance of protecting the mega-herbivores from extinction.
Asian and African elephants like to eat from small, leafy trees, leaving larger trees more space to grow. The latter absorb and store more planet-warming carbon dioxide and, as a result, forests with elephants hold more carbon than forests without them, according to a study published at Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences Ecology on Monday. ..
Elephants key to limiting spread of carbon
