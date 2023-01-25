More than 1,500 people under investigation for aggressive dividend arbitrage
China formally arrested nine people in connection with a wave of Covid-19 protests that swept the country in November, a human rights group said, even as Beijing unwinds the virus curbs that prompted the demonstrations.
Municipal prosecutors in Beijing have approved the arrests of nine people suspected of participating in demonstrations in the capital, according to Weiquanwang, a website that tracks human rights cases in China. They’re accused of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” the site said Friday, without disclosing where it got the information...
China has formally arrested nine Covid-19 protesters, says rights group
They’re accused of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’, a catch-all charge often used against dissidents in China, which carries a possible five-year sentence
