BNP swept up in tax scandal as prosecutors raid its German offices

More than 1,500 people under investigation for aggressive dividend arbitrage

25 January 2023 - 15:52 Alexandre Rajbhandari, Karin Matussek and Steven Arons

BNP Paribas’ Frankfurt offices have been raided by German prosecutors as part of their vast investigation into the controversial Cum-Ex scandal, which has swept up Wall Street’s biggest banks.

A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the search and said it is co-operating. A Cologne prosecutors’ spokesperson said the agency was raiding a bank in Frankfurt without disclosing its name. The search was reported earlier by Handelsblatt...

