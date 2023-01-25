Critics say Prime Minister Viktor Orban wants more loyalists in place
BNP Paribas’ Frankfurt offices have been raided by German prosecutors as part of their vast investigation into the controversial Cum-Ex scandal, which has swept up Wall Street’s biggest banks.
A spokesperson for the bank confirmed the search and said it is co-operating. A Cologne prosecutors’ spokesperson said the agency was raiding a bank in Frankfurt without disclosing its name. The search was reported earlier by Handelsblatt...
BNP swept up in tax scandal as prosecutors raid its German offices
More than 1,500 people under investigation for aggressive dividend arbitrage
