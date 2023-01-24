Britain falls behind China and Saudi Arabia on latest women’s health index
Women’s health care in the UK is worsening and has sank to a level on par with Kazakhstan, a new survey shows.
The UK ranked 30th out of 122 countries in the latest Hologic Global Women’s Health Index, falling behind China and Saudi Arabia. Hologic and partner Gallup interviewed women to rate multiple measures from mental health to preventive care. ..
Women’s healthcare index shows global decline
