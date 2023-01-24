The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office says
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The UK is failing to address menopausal discrimination in the workforce, an issue that led to women quitting their jobs due to a lack of employer support, a committee of MPs says.
Conservative MP Caroline Nokes criticised the British government response to a report by the women and equalities committee, which she chairs, saying she was “disappointed” that the government was not planning to introduce new initiatives to further safeguard women in the workforce...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
UK failing menopausal women at work, inquiry finds
The UK is failing to address menopausal discrimination in the workforce, an issue that led to women quitting their jobs due to a lack of employer support, a committee of MPs says.
Conservative MP Caroline Nokes criticised the British government response to a report by the women and equalities committee, which she chairs, saying she was “disappointed” that the government was not planning to introduce new initiatives to further safeguard women in the workforce...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.