Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ruled out supporting Sweden’s bid to join Nato after an activist burnt Islam’s holy book in Stockholm at the weekend.
Turkish parliamentary approval is required for the membership, so Erdogan’s comments suggest Sweden and neighbouring Finland’s efforts to join Nato are now a more distant prospect...
Turkey digs in heels about thwarting Sweden’s Nato bid
All but two of Nato’s 30 members have ratified the Nordic applications, and Hungary has said it plans to do so at the opening of parliament in February
