Consumers with high scores tend to spend more money, thus earning more cash back or miles, and pay on time, according to the study
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Swatch eyes record sales as Chinese market bounces back
Swiss watchmaker reports 2022 sales rising 4.6% to Sf7.5bn, but sales in China plunged 30% in the fourth quarter and 50% in December
Swatch Group could hit record sales of as much as Sf9bn ($9.8bn) in 2023 as China rebounds from Covid-19 restrictions and demand in Europe and the US remains strong, CEO Nick Hayek said in an interview.
Hayek’s bullish outlook helped propel Swatch’s share price up to 2% higher at the opening in Zurich on Tuesday. Analysts were expecting revenue of Sf8.1bn...
