Public protector completes Phala Phala report

The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office says

24 January 2023 - 13:17 S’thembile Cele

The office of the Public Protector has completed an interim report into the robbery at the Phala Phala game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office said in an update to the complainant in the matter on Tuesday...

