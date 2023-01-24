The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office says
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
The office of the Public Protector has completed an interim report into the robbery at the Phala Phala game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office said in an update to the complainant in the matter on Tuesday...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Public protector completes Phala Phala report
The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office says
The office of the Public Protector has completed an interim report into the robbery at the Phala Phala game farm owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The report will be released after an internal process has been completed, the public protector’s office said in an update to the complainant in the matter on Tuesday...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.