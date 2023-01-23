News

Probe into BBC appointment intensifies spotlight on Sunak’s ethics

Second investigation launched into potential high governmental impropriety in a single day

24 January 2023 - 17:43 Ellen Milligan and Thomas Seal

The UK will look into how BBC chairman Richard Sharp was appointed to his role, following allegations by a newspaper that he was recommended for the job weeks after helping then prime minister Boris Johnson secure an £800,000 loan guarantee. 

The probe is the second investigation launched into potential government impropriety in a single day. ..

