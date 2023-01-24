News

New Zealand’s climate policy is cloudy at best

Jacinda Ardern’s policy framework made her a global climate champion, but critics at home say she failed to deliver fully on promises

24 January 2023 - 18:41 Eric Roston and Tracy Withers

Announcing her surprise resignation last week, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the country is “in a fundamentally different place on climate change” than it was before she took office in 2017, “with ambitious targets and a plan to achieve them”.

Ardern established a new policy framework for the country to address global warming and is viewed internationally as a climate champion. But at home, there’s a sense that her government failed to deliver fully on its climate promises. ..

