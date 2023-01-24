Consumers with high scores tend to spend more money, thus earning more cash back or miles, and pay on time, according to the study
Two property developers won a bid to have a British judge recuse himself from hearing their case against HSBC Holdings, after arguing that a loan from the bank to a hot-yoga studio owned by the judge raises the “perception of possible bias”.
The judgment in the case dated January 20 also details publicly for the first time how the wider case has dragged in HSBC CEO Noel Quinn, with Maggie and Tony Ryan — the couple behind the formerly AIM-listed Mar City — claiming a “long and close personal relationship” with Quinn. ..
Loan to hot-yoga studio causes recusal of UK judge in HSBC dispute
Property developers argue a deal between the bank and a business owned by the judge raises the ‘perception of possible bias’
