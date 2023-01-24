News

Loan to hot-yoga studio causes recusal of UK judge in HSBC dispute

Property developers argue a deal between the bank and a business owned by the judge raises the ‘perception of possible bias’

BL Premium
24 January 2023 - 16:24 Jonathan Browning and Harry Wilson

Two property developers won a bid to have a British judge recuse himself from hearing their case against HSBC Holdings, after arguing that a loan from the bank to a hot-yoga studio owned by the judge raises the “perception of possible bias”.

The judgment in the case dated January 20 also details publicly for the first time how the wider case has dragged in HSBC CEO Noel Quinn, with Maggie and Tony Ryan — the couple behind the formerly AIM-listed Mar City — claiming a “long and close personal relationship” with Quinn. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.