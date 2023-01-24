Britain falls behind China and Saudi Arabia on latest women’s health index
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Finland for the first time opened the door to potentially decoupling its Nato application from that of Sweden, after its neighbour encountered fresh resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The path floated by foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, if it becomes more serious, would mark a significant shift in Finnish policy since the Nordic nations jointly applied to join Nato in May. Faced with continued objections from Turkey — mostly to what it sees as inadequate crackdown on Kurds in Sweden — the two Nordic countries had up to now insisted their applications be considered together...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Finland mulls decoupling Nato bid from that of Sweden
If it becomes more serious, the path floated by foreign minister Pekka Haavisto would mark a big shift in policy
Finland for the first time opened the door to potentially decoupling its Nato application from that of Sweden, after its neighbour encountered fresh resistance from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The path floated by foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, if it becomes more serious, would mark a significant shift in Finnish policy since the Nordic nations jointly applied to join Nato in May. Faced with continued objections from Turkey — mostly to what it sees as inadequate crackdown on Kurds in Sweden — the two Nordic countries had up to now insisted their applications be considered together...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.