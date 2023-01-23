Consumers with high scores tend to spend more money, thus earning more cash back or miles, and pay on time, according to the study
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Credit cards with rewards are rewarding only for those who know how to profit from the system, according to a paper released by the Federal Reserve.
Consumers with high credit scores benefit the most because they tend to spend more money — thus earning more rewards such as cash back or miles — and pay on time, according to the study. Card holders with lower credit scores overspend to try to earn more points and incur higher interest payments stemming from outstanding balances. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Credit-savvy users benefit most from rewards, researchers say
Consumers with high scores tend to spend more money, thus earning more cash back or miles, and pay on time, according to the study
Credit cards with rewards are rewarding only for those who know how to profit from the system, according to a paper released by the Federal Reserve.
Consumers with high credit scores benefit the most because they tend to spend more money — thus earning more rewards such as cash back or miles — and pay on time, according to the study. Card holders with lower credit scores overspend to try to earn more points and incur higher interest payments stemming from outstanding balances. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.