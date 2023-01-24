News

Apple aims to produce 25% of iPhones in India, says trade minister

Main Taiwanese suppliers have won financial incentives to ramp up Indian production and exports

24 January 2023 - 17:01 Sankalp Phartiyal

Apple is looking to boost production in India to about a quarter of its global total, one of the country’s top government officials says, as the US tech giant seeks to diversify from its main manufacturing hub in China.

“They are already at about 5%-7% of their manufacturing in India,” said Piyush Goyal, India’s trade & industry minister, at a public event Monday. “If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing.” ..

