Consumers with high scores tend to spend more money, thus earning more cash back or miles, and pay on time, according to the study
$2-trillion money-market facility provides a huge cushion
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Apple is looking to boost production in India to about a quarter of its global total, one of the country’s top government officials says, as the US tech giant seeks to diversify from its main manufacturing hub in China.
“They are already at about 5%-7% of their manufacturing in India,” said Piyush Goyal, India’s trade & industry minister, at a public event Monday. “If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Apple aims to produce 25% of iPhones in India, says trade minister
Main Taiwanese suppliers have won financial incentives to ramp up Indian production and exports
Apple is looking to boost production in India to about a quarter of its global total, one of the country’s top government officials says, as the US tech giant seeks to diversify from its main manufacturing hub in China.
“They are already at about 5%-7% of their manufacturing in India,” said Piyush Goyal, India’s trade & industry minister, at a public event Monday. “If I am not mistaken, they are targeting to go up to 25% of their manufacturing.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.