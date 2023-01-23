The approach follows a stalled attempt to procure 1,220MW of emergency power from the company, a process that’s been mired in legal battles
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Spotify Technology is planning to cut about 6% of its employees, joining a slew of technology companies from Amazon.com to Meta Platforms in announcing job cuts to lower costs.
The move was announced in a filing on Monday morning, confirming reports at the weekend that there would be job cuts. The music-streaming giant has about 9,800 employees, according to its third-quarter earnings report. Spotify laid off 38 staff from its Gimlet Media and Parcast podcast studios in October...
Spotify to cut 6% of jobs in latest tech lay-offs
Top officers to leave as part of a broader reorganisation
