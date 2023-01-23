SA makes fresh inquiries about electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership

Inspectors give Monaco their worst rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets
SA has made fresh inquiries about securing electricity supply from Turkey’s Karpowership as it battles its worst ever power outages, according to people familiar with the situation.
The approach follows a stalled attempt to procure 1,220 megawatts of emergency power from the company, a process that’s been mired in legal battles. Karpowership could deploy its plants, which produce electricity from ship-mounted generators, to supply between 700MW and 800MW within three months, the people said, asking not to be identified as the talks are private...
