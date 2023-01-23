Nigeria claims in landmark corruption case the gas deal was procured by bribes paid to officials in previous government
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
After years of stop-and-go litigation, Nigeria could be on the hook for a debilitating $11bn payout if a trial that started on Monday in a London court doesn’t go its way.
The Nigerian government urged the high court to stop hedge fund-backed firm Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) from collecting a huge arbitration award that was handed down in 2017 after a failed — and allegedly fraudulent — gas deal. That amount equals almost a third of Nigeria’s forex reserves, and its payout would deal a big blow to Africa’s largest economy, which is still recovering from a pandemic-induced recession...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Nigeria asks London court to overturn $11bn arbitration award
The case centres on a 2010 deal between the Nigerian government and a British Virgin Islands-registered firm controlled by two little-known Irish businessmen
After years of stop-and-go litigation, Nigeria could be on the hook for a debilitating $11bn payout if a trial that started on Monday in a London court doesn’t go its way.
The Nigerian government urged the high court to stop hedge fund-backed firm Process & Industrial Development (P&ID) from collecting a huge arbitration award that was handed down in 2017 after a failed — and allegedly fraudulent — gas deal. That amount equals almost a third of Nigeria’s forex reserves, and its payout would deal a big blow to Africa’s largest economy, which is still recovering from a pandemic-induced recession...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.