News

Monaco, the billionaires’ playground, falls short in tackling financial crime

Inspectors give Monaco their worst rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets

BL Premium
23 January 2023 - 20:02 Gaspard Sebag and Anthony Cormier

When a team of European inspectors visited Monaco last year, they expected to see significant progress on Prince Albert’s pledge that the principality would develop a robust programme to stop financial crime.

Instead, they found that ownership databases were largely incomplete, reports on suspicious transactions were filed months late, and authorities lacked the resources or sophistication to tackle the most complex investigations. The findings led the inspectors to give Monaco their worst effectiveness rating for the way it prosecutes money laundering and recovers assets...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.