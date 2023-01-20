Nigeria claims in landmark corruption case the gas deal was procured by bribes paid to officials in previous government
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Authorities in Italy have penalised Juventus Football Club, one of Europe’s best-known soccer teams, with a cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers.
The Federal Appeal Court of the FIGC, Italy’s football federation, handed down a 15-point reduction in the team’s Serie A ranking this season, according to a statement. That means Juventus moves to 10th place from third in the Serie A ranking and the team will likely miss the opportunity to play in European tournaments such as the Champions League. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Juventus docked 15 points over alleged financial wrongdoing
Censure includes temporary ban for 11 top managers at Juventus, including former chair Andrea Agnelli, former CEO Maurizio Arrivabene and Tottenham MD Fabio Paratici
Authorities in Italy have penalised Juventus Football Club, one of Europe’s best-known soccer teams, with a cut in its point standing because of how it accounted for player transfers.
The Federal Appeal Court of the FIGC, Italy’s football federation, handed down a 15-point reduction in the team’s Serie A ranking this season, according to a statement. That means Juventus moves to 10th place from third in the Serie A ranking and the team will likely miss the opportunity to play in European tournaments such as the Champions League. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.