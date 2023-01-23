Hedge fund Citadel outperforms rivals with $16bn in profit for clients

Nigeria claims in landmark corruption case the gas deal was procured by bribes paid to officials in previous government
Ken Griffin’s Citadel made a record $16bn in profit for clients in 2022, outperforming the rest of the industry and eclipsing one of history’s most successful financial plays.
The top 20 hedge fund firms collectively generated $22.4bn in profit after fees, according to estimates by LCH Investments, a fund of hedge funds. Citadel’s gain was the largest annual return for a hedge fund manager, surpassing the $15bn that John Paulson generated in 2007 on his bet against subprime mortgages. This was described as the “greatest trade ever” in a subsequent book of the same name by Gregory Zuckerman...
