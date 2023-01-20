News

Environmental ruling for Karpowership due by March 7

If approval is granted, Karpowership could deliver electricity 14-15 months

23 January 2023 - 13:45 Antony Sguazzin

Karpowership, the Turkish company seeking to supply 1,220MW of power to SA, will get a decision on its application to proceed with the projects by March 7.

The application, which was filed earlier in January, comes as the country suffers its worst-ever power cuts. An earlier appeal was rejected by the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment after a legal challenge from environmental activists and the company has since carried out a fresh series of public consultations...

