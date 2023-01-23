Nigeria claims in landmark corruption case the gas deal was procured by bribes paid to officials in previous government
President Cyril Ramaphosa has said he would ‘applaud’ whoever agrees to take the job as CEO of Eskom
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce, swooping in after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant.
“Salesforce is one of the pre-eminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built,” said Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott, referring to the company’s co-CEO and chair. “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realise the value befitting a company of its stature.” ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Elliott snaps up a multibillion-dollar stake in Salesforce
The move by the hedge fund comes after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant
Hedge fund Elliott Investment Management has taken a substantial activist stake in Salesforce, swooping in after layoffs and a deep stock swoon at the enterprise software giant.
“Salesforce is one of the pre-eminent software companies in the world, and having followed the company for nearly two decades, we have developed a deep respect for Marc Benioff and what he has built,” said Jesse Cohn, managing partner at Elliott, referring to the company’s co-CEO and chair. “We look forward to working constructively with Salesforce to realise the value befitting a company of its stature.” ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.