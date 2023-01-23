World’s biggest mining company agrees to fund exploration at three sites in Serbia
Millions of people across Pakistan’s major cities were plunged into a blackout prompted by a power grid failure, dealing another blow to the nation already reeling from surging energy costs.
Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, according to local media reports, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity, Geo TV said, citing power minister Khurram Dastgir Khan...
Blackout hits millions of Pakistanis amid countrywide grid failure
Outages were reported in locations including Karachi, Lahore and capital Islamabad, and it could take as long as 12 hours to fully restore electricity
