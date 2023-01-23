If approval is granted, Karpowership could deliver electricity 14-15 months
Microsoft founder Bill Gates has joined a slew of billionaires investing in an Australian climate technology start-up that has plans to disrupt the methane-emitting animal agriculture industry with a lab-grown feed additive.
Breakthrough Energy Ventures, led by Gates, and Andrew Forrest’s Harvest Road Group took part in a $12m Phase 2 seed funding round for Rumin8, according to a statement on Monday. The Perth-based firm is developing a supplement for livestock made from synthetically replicated bromoform, the active ingredient found in a red seaweed...
Bill Gates and other billionaires get behind bid to stop cows from burping methane
Giving cows seaweed in their feed could cut 98% of their methane emissions, one study reports
