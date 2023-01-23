News

Amazon Air launches in India, defying slowdown fears

Launch comes as Amazon tries to sell unused space in its cargo jets to adjust to post-pandemic slowdown

23 January 2023 - 16:43 Saritha Rai

Amazon.com is beginning air freight services in India, expanding in Asia even as slowing online sales growth prompts cost cuts elsewhere.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant began using cargo capacity in a Boeing 737-800 aircraft operated by partner Quikjet Cargo Airlines Pvt on Monday, and will begin making shipments via a second plane on Tuesday, Sarah Rhoads, vice-president of Amazon Global Air, told Bloomberg News...

