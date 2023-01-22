The industry had dramatically expanded its lobbying presence over the past two years to fend off regulatory threats
Mr Price Group is rolling out backup power to all its stores, as the company’s chair called the country’s current electricity shortage untenable.
The Durban-based retailer of apparel, sports goods and homeware said on Friday it is on track to reach its target of backup power in 70% of its South African stores by the end of this financial year in March, and in 100% of shops “as soon as possible thereafter”. While this is adequate for a certain threshold of blackouts, the plans are under review due to the recent intensity levels, Mr Price said in a trading update. ..
Power crisis untenable, Mr Price chair Nigel Payne says
‘It is critical for government to communicate its official and detailed plan for the solution to the energy crisis in South Africa’
