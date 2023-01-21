Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
Meta Platforms’ spending on lobbying decreased by about $1m during the final three months of 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to filings posted on Friday.
Meta, which owns Facebook, spent $3.65m on lobbying during the fourth quarter, a significant decrease from the $4.72m in the previous quarter. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Meta slashes spending on lobbyists as it seeks to control rising costs
The industry had dramatically expanded its lobbying presence over the past two years to fend off regulatory threats
Meta Platforms’ spending on lobbying decreased by about $1m during the final three months of 2022 compared with the previous quarter, according to filings posted on Friday.
Meta, which owns Facebook, spent $3.65m on lobbying during the fourth quarter, a significant decrease from the $4.72m in the previous quarter. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.