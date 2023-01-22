News

English clubs reinforce dominance of football’s riches

English football has been dominant for years, but the report this year highlights by just how much as clubs bounced back from the crippling effects of the pandemic

BL Premium
22 January 2023 - 08:18 Irene García Pérez and David Hellier

English football clubs cemented their position as the sport’s wealth generators, making up more than half of Europe’s top earners with Manchester City taking the top spot for a second year running. 

The Premier League champion’s revenue, boosted by a sharp increase in commercial income, was 13% up on the previous year at €731m (about R15bn), according to Deloitte’s annual Money League...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.