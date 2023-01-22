Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
China and India became economic powerhouses in part because of the fertility transition
English football clubs cemented their position as the sport’s wealth generators, making up more than half of Europe’s top earners with Manchester City taking the top spot for a second year running.
The Premier League champion’s revenue, boosted by a sharp increase in commercial income, was 13% up on the previous year at €731m (about R15bn), according to Deloitte’s annual Money League...
English clubs reinforce dominance of football’s riches
English football has been dominant for years, but the report this year highlights by just how much as clubs bounced back from the crippling effects of the pandemic
