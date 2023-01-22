Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after the ruling Labour Party endorsed him to succeed Jacinda Ardern as its leader.
Hipkins, 44, received unanimous support from Labour’s 64-strong caucus in a meeting on Sunday, he told a news conference in Wellington. He will be officially sworn in on January 25...
Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister
Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
