Chris Hipkins confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister

Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation

22 January 2023 - 22:53 Ainsley Thomson

Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as New Zealand’s next prime minister after the ruling Labour Party endorsed him to succeed Jacinda Ardern as its leader.

Hipkins, 44, received unanimous support from Labour’s 64-strong caucus in a meeting on Sunday, he told a news conference in Wellington. He will be officially sworn in on January 25...

