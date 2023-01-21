Ruling party unites behind Hipkins to ensure a smooth leadership transition after Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation
Asia’s richest man, Gautam Adani, plans to sell shares to the public in at least five companies from 2026 to 2028, helping the port-to-power conglomerate improve debt ratios and broaden its investor base.
“At least five units will be ready to go to the market in the next three to five years,” Adani Group CFO Jugeshinder Singh said in an interview. Adani New Industries, Adani Airport Holdings, Adani Road Transport, AdaniConnex Pvt and the group’s metals and mining units would be independent units, he said...
Asia’s richest man plans IPOs for at least five companies
Several of Indian billionaire Gautam Adani’s firms including its airport operator will become independent units
