UK’s debt habit driving retail sector recovery

Research shows a quarter of adults using credit cards to pay for essentials such as groceries

20 January 2023 - 10:36 Abhinav Ramnarayan and Katie Linsell

The highest increase in consumer debt in more than 18 years is fuelling a surprise recovery in the UK’s retail sector, as Britons borrow to buy products ranging from high-ticket electronic items to basics such as milk. 

A borrowing binge has taken off in the UK with credit card activity rising at its fastest pace since March 2004, an increasing number of pensioners using buy-now-pay-later and retailers reporting that many shoppers are turning to finance. Meanwhile, one British pawnbroker’s loans have struck a record high. ..

